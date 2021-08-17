PSD's Cazanciuc: Convening an extraordinary session for the 5th time is like defying Parliament

The convening for the fifth time of an extraordinary session of the Senate for an emergency ordinance "simply means defying" Parliament, PSD (Social Democratic Party) Senator Robert Cazanciuc stated on Tuesday, after the meeting of the Permanent Bureau.

"This convocation, the 5th, is like simply defying Parliament, and I think it will be another session next week. The Parliament is not an appendix to the Romanian Government, which issues emergency ordinances whenever it wants to, without justification. The Parliament approved a law empowering the Government to issue ordinances during the parliamentary holidays, of course, since there may be such special situations, as it was last year when we discussed the pandemic, but we have been in a pandemic for a year or so, the government should have known by now what to do," said Cazanciuc.

As for the way in which the plenary sessions are organized, Cazanciuc criticized the fact that they took place online, although the PSD parliamentary group constantly requested the physical presence of the Senators at these meetings.

The Permanent Bureau of the Senate was convened, on Tuesday, at 1.00 pm, for a plenary session for information purposes, related to the adoption by the Government, on August 11, during the parliamentary vacation, of three emergency ordinances regarding the transfer of the pension rights of the civil servants of the European Union, the equivalence of the position of social inspector and the hiring by competition of the personnel necessary for the implementation of the projects financed from external loans contracted or guaranteed by the state, Agerpres informs.