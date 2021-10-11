PSD's Ciolacu: Criminal complaint filed over Reserve Fund allocations to handpicked mayor's offices

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday that the Social Democrats have filed a criminal complaint against the government headed by acting Prime Minister Florin Citu for the way the money from the Reserve Fund has been allocated to handpicked mayor's offices.

"The budget revision is regulated by law (...), it's not for Citu to operate it as he pleases. There is a law and a calculation scheme to comply with, so one cannot invoke the revision as a criterion for allocations, the money is allocated according to certain parameters. For the way he shared out the money I hereby inform Mr. Citu that we filed a criminal complaint, because the Development Ministry's substantiation document clearly provides what this money should be given for," Ciolacu said in a press conference, citing the case of the Motru municipality which received no funds, despite the severe economic decline of the respective community.

Asked if the complaint was filed with the anti-corruption agency or the General Prosecutor's Office, he replied: "All PSD mayors in the country will file administrative lawsuits."

Referring to the Liberal leader, Ciolacu pointed out that he cannot communicate with a politician who justifies his decisions with insults. "Judging by the insults he brings the PSD authorities, I think that a dialogue with Mr. Citu is excluded. He continues to justify his decisions through insults. I am sorry, I cannot communicate with such a politician," Marcel Ciolacu said.