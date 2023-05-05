PSD's Ciolacu: I am certain Interior Ministry will introduce rules on arms regime to prevent events as in Serbia

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, during a press conference in Piatra Neamt, referring to the armed attacks in Serbia, that there should not be a major concern about possible similar events in schools in Romania, but that he is "firmly convinced" that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) will come up with additional rules on the regime of weapons and ammunition.

"What happened in Serbia is related to the arms and ammunition regime and I have seen that the Ministry of Interior is already preparing some measures. To keep away from machine guns in schools, even though Romania does not have such a wide access to machine guns as in Serbia because we have seen that the President of Serbia has said that he will make some changes in that regard, we are already entering an abnormal logic. However, I am firmly convinced that the Ministry of Interior will come up with certain rules regarding those who hold a gun permit in Romania so that this does not happen," said PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu.

On Wednesday, a teenager shot dead nine people and left seven injured at a school in Belgrade before turning himself in. Later, another armed attack took place near the Serbian town of Mladenovac, some 60 kilometres south of the capital Belgrade, in which a 21-year-old killed eight people and injured 13 others.