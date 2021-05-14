Q1 2021 trade of motor vehicles advances 17.4pct in Romania

Wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in Romania advanced 17.4%, unadjusted, in Q1 2021, y-o-y, reveals data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Contributing to the growth were increases in trade of parts and accessories of motorcycles; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 92.5%), trade of motor vehicles (+ 20.2%), trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories (+ 16.4%) and maintenance and repair motor vehicles (+1.3 %).

January 1 - March 31, 2021, wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 15.6% when adjusted for work days and seasonality.March - February 2021, total wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased both unadjusted (+ 24.6%) and adjusted (+0. 8%), largely due to positive developments in the trade of parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+ 28.5%), trade of motor vehicles (+ 27%), trade of motorcycles, parts and accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+ 18.1%) and motor vehicle maintenance and repair (+ 9.2%).Official data also show that, total wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles recorded a jump by 34.6%, unadjusted, and 30.4% when adjusted for work days and seasonality, y-o-y in March 2021.Unadjusted, increases were reported in trade of motorcycles, parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 97.5%), trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories (+ 38.3%), trade of motor vehicles (+ 36.1%), and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (+14.1%).