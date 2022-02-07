Road Workers Union: Working staff is insufficient, inappropriate salaries

The staff designated for snow removal has a permanent activity, "24 hours", during the months of October-April, regardless of weather conditions, the working staff is insufficient and with inappropriate salaries, say the representatives of the Elie Radu Road Workers Union, in a press release sent to AGEPRRES on Monday.

Furthermore, the unionists say that the heads of the snow removal and the staff involved in this activity are called outside their working hours, regardless of hour.

"Despite all of these, we are actually noticing many problems and shortcomings: the lack of salt warehouses that create difficulties in the work process with materials (dry materials), the presence of third parties that render services at higher costs, which could also be done by our staff for reasonable prices and an insufficient number of working staff with indecent salaries. Even under the influence of these aspects, the road workers are carrying out their work attributes unconditionally, regardless of weather conditions, in order to ensure optimum driving conditions on public roads during the cold season," the press release specifies.

According to the source, when it snows, the workers from the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) have to act under the pressure of authorities, who, sometimes, "take the collaborative relation, which exists between institutions, for that of subordination".

"The road company has 45 sections of natural roads and 318 districts, and when it snows, everyone calls, starting with mayors, chairpersons of county councils, perfects, police, deputies, senators and Ministers. Everyone is giving out orders and requests for the roads to be cleared as quickly as possible and off the record. Everyone is "dismissing" the heads from their positions or "pay" for overtime for people that are working in the cold and during blizzards, risking their life," the press release also says.