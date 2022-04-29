Romania, Bulgaria will act together for their Schengen accession

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday that he had agreed with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that, by the end of next week, a task force with specialists from both countries will be set up to carry out transport and energy programmes, noting that the two countries will act together to enter the Schengen area and to support Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia on their European path.

Nicolae Ciuca said that a joint government meeting could take place in September and noted that the Bulgarian side had come up with a proposal to consider the possibility of building a larger number of bridges.

"Therefore, there is a possibility that, starting from the current security context, starting from the reality and needs that our countries can cover in terms of the support that we can give to the entire region, especially Ukraine, we believe that it is necessary, in the next period, to analyze, bilaterally, everything that can represent the joint effort and the putting together of the capabilities, of resources, so that we can find common solutions", added Ciuca.

Prime Minister Ciuca also said that he has agreed with his Bulgarian counterpart to act together to join the Schengen area.

"A topic on the agenda of discussions was the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. We agreed that together we can continue the discussions at EU level and, once we have received the report from this summer, we can no longer be subject to this mechanism and, through this, we have also gone towards what the common objective of both of us means, namely accession, acceptance in the Schengen area," said Ciuca.

"Together we agreed that the Republic of Moldova is the most vulnerable country in the current security context and we agreed to provide the necessary support, together with the other countries in the European Union and in this context together we will support the European path of both Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and Georgia. We see together a packaged path, so that we can support and ensure with our expertise all that means the technical process of accession," added Nicolae Ciuca.

AGERPRES