Romania celebrates its little ones on Children's Day with events throughout the country

The Romanian authorities and not only have readied for the Children's Day with several events the little ones would never forget.

So, the Parliament Palace is open for all children on their day, June the 1st. In the garden of the Upper House of the Parliament it was organized the Children's Senate, where the representatives of the embassies have presented information and games specific to the countries they represent, in an interactive way for the little ones.

The Chamber of Deputies opened its doors for the children who could be able to visit: the I.I. C. Bratianu hall, the Take Ionescu hall, the Unirii hall, the Al. I. Cuza hall, the Mihai Viteazul hall, the I. G. Duca hall, the Cabinet of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, the plenum hall of the legislative forum, the hall of the Barbu Catargiu Permanent Bureau, the press gallery, the gallery of honour, the N. Iorga hall, the N. Balcescu hall and the Human Rights hall.

Bucharest City Hall has also prepared for the day, with visits to the museums, public gardens.

The little ones were expected to participate, at the Cotroceni National Museum, in decorative arts workshops and, at the same time, to discover the history of the palace in guided tours. The decorative arts workshops are free of charge and are addressed to children aged between 8 and 14 years, who have the opportunity to discover captivating information about textile arts, ceramics, glass and metal, in a tour of the Salon of Decorative Arts.

Robotics and programming workshops are organized at the Culture Center Brancovenesti Palaces from the Gates of Bucharest and Tamara's Workshops.

Several creative workshops, where children are able to learn to decorate gingerbread, to paint, to shape clay and make kites, are organized by the National Village Museum Dimitrie Gusti.

The Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History invites the children to an outdoor party in which to discover the world of bees.

In the country there are organised several events for the children as well. So, Oradea State Philharmonic presents a special concert for children, parents and grandparents, which includes music from cartoons.

Puppet theater, magic shows, face-painting are among the events that children are expected to attend in four parks in the municipality of Constanta.

The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu organizes the event Fair of Toys, the XV-th edition. On this occasion, 25 popular craftsmen from all corners of the country support a series of interactive workshops. In this way, visitors can learn how to do the old toys.

The military and policemen from Brasov have waited for the little ones this year, on their birthday, with surprises in several events organized in collaboration with other institutions and private partners in the county.

The County Museum Stefan cel Mare Vaslui organizes on the occasion of the International Children's Day a parade of costumes made of ecological materials, entitled Eco Fashion Show.

The children have free access on the occasion of the 1st of June, in the perimeter of the Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia, in the Orastie Mountains, and to the Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, announced the administrations of the two historical monuments.

Hundreds of toys, but also books, photographs, slideshows or other things loved by children of past generations are presented at the Arad Museum Complex, in a special exhibition dedicated to Children's Day, the objects being kept for decades even by employees of the museum. The exhibition dubbed Memories of the old childhood includes especially the toys from the socialist era, which were brought home by the employees of the Arad Museum Complex.

On the occasion of the International Children's Day, the policemen from the Neamt Police Inspectorate joined forces with the representatives of the other territorial structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and celebrated the little ones with exhibitions of intervention techniques and service special vehicles, interactive games and preventive advice.

Hundreds of children from Miercurea-Ciuc participated, on Wednesday, in the center of the city, at the manifestations organized for their day, having the opportunity to meet with the emergency crews, to learn first-aid or climbing techniques or to make the tour of the city with a bus of the local transport company. On the plateau in front of the Administrative Palace were brought fire trucks, gendarmes or traffic police, as well as the intervention vehicles of the Salvaspeo County Mountain Rescue Service and several ambulances of the County Ambulance Service.

Vrancea traditions and folk customs are promoted, within the educational project Traditii vrancene, through workshops held by folk craftspersons from various areas of the eastern county of Vrancea. The activities of promoting Vrancea heritage and traditions will continue in the summer holiday, within a pottery school.

