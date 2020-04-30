 
     
Romania, convicted at European Court of Justice for PM10 pollution in Bucharest

Romania has been convicted at the European Court of Justice for pollution with PM 10 in Bucharest, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry, Costel Alexe, told a press conference on Thursday.

"Romania was convicted at the European Court of Justice after the Bucharest City Hall failed to reduce pollution with PM10. An entire country is condemned because of an irresponsible local administration. The Commission was patient with us and waited for several years for Bucharest City Hall to adopt a plan to reduce pollution with PM10. Thenceforth, the City Hall has not able to adopt the measures assumed. For the time being, the conviction does not envisage sanctions," said Alexe.

