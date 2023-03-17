Romania disagrees with EU directive disadvantageous to farmers (minister)

Romania did not support the initial form of a proposal for an EU directive that would have brought more restrictions to farmers and would have imposed an additional, administrative and financial burden on them in the process of reducing methane and ammonia emissions, according to Romanian Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos.

"Romania did not support the proposed directive from Brussels that would have disadvantaged farmers! In its initial form, the proposed directive would have brought more restrictions to farmers, which would have imposed an additional, administrative and financial burden on them in the process of large-scale reduction of methane and ammonia emissions Although in the past we submitted many proposals to amend the directive, some of which were included in the new version, considering that the amended directive proposal also contained questionable provisions against farmers, Romania abstained from voting on the proposal, the directive passed with the support of the majority of the member states," Tanczos wrote on Friday in a social media post, told Agerpres.

According to the minister, among the amendments included in the text voted by the majority of EU member states, Romania managed to introduce the provision according to which the transition for large farms should be postponed until 2029, and innovative technologies should be used only on farms with over 600 cows. "Another important and very useful change is that, during the preparatory work, it was possible to exclude extensive farms from the regulations," adds the minister.

Further negotiations over the text of the proposal for a directive will begin in the legislative procedure of the European Union, in a European Parliament-EU Council- European Commission trialogue.