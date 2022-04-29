Romania doesn't recommend its citizens to leave Republic of Moldova, says PM Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that Romania does not recommend Romanian citizens to leave the Republic of Moldova, noting that at this moment it is not the case for such a decision.

"At the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government, we have carried out the analysis of the indicators that could generate such a decision. We have also discussed (with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria's Government, ed. n.) this problem and as it resulted it was a more technical decision and, of course, the argument would be the one related precisely to Transnistria, but we are convinced that, as the Prime Minister said, once with the re-analysis of the indicators that can generate such a decision, we will probably have a precise communication," said Nicolae Ciuca, in the joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, held at the Victoria Palace.

"We all support Moldova and we will be good partners both during the crisis and on their way to the EU. I want to make that clear. The information that has been spread by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a level of risk is currently being reviewed. It was a risk lift from a technical point of view, so to speak, for a particular region. I, personally, hope that soon this position of ours will be revised, but we would all like to inform the people of Moldova that there is a greater risk at the moment," Kiril Petkov explained why the Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Ministry has recommended the Bulgarian citizens to leave Moldova.

