Romania is interested in resolving protracted conflicts around the Black Sea, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has launched some initiatives at EU level, according to a statement from the Presidential Administration, sent after the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), which took place on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

"All these steps are able to increase Romania's security and are, at the same time, clear proof of the allied solidarity and unity. The Black Sea can become a space of stability and cooperation only to the extent that states develop freely and can follow their own options, in an unfettered manner, on the basis of mutual respect and strict observance of the provisions of the international law," reads the release.

During the CSAT meeting chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, the security situation in the Black Sea region was analyzed, in the context of the Russian Federation troop buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine and the implications for our country.

In this context, the Presidential Administration shows, "the Romanian authorities remain vigilant and will continue to monitor this unjustified mobilization around Ukraine."

Thus, as a riparian state and as one of the closest allies to the developments that have taken place in recent weeks, "Romania is extremely concerned about the security and stability of the region and has expressed its concern within the North Atlantic Alliance, because everything that happens in the Black Sea area also affects Euro-Atlantic security."

"Our country has consistently supported the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and the solution remains the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements and strict compliance with the ceasefire regime," shows the Presidential Administration, adding that Romania is in constant contact with allies and partners within NATO and the European Union and coordinates and exchanges evaluations with allies and partners in the region, so as to identify appropriate options for action, included.

At the same time, the message sent after the CSAT meeting draws attention to the fact that "the announcement of the Russian Federation regarding the order for its troops to return to their permanent bases, after the military exercises in Crimea and the Black Sea, was important and opportune for easing the situation, but doesn't change in any way the need to continue the analysis of the causes that led to this tense situation and to identify measures to de-escalate and defuse it, as well as to avoid similar situations in the future".

In this context, it is being recalled the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral meeting, held in Bucharest, on April 22 and 23, also attended by foreign ministers from Ukraine and Georgia and which "had very good results" and "shows, unequivocally, the commitment of our country, concretely and actively promoted, for projecting stability in the region".

Another initiative undertaken in the same direction is the organization of a Bucharest Format Summit in the next period, an event in connection with which discussions take place with Romania's allies in the region and on the Eastern Flank.

Also, during the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense, it was decided that, on the NATO line, "Romania should continue to promote efforts aimed at further strengthening the Allied position in Romania and in the region, in a responsible manner, in accordance with international law."

"As a result of the allied decisions, we already host NATO multinational commands and structures on our country's territory and we benefit from an advanced allied presence, with major land, sea and air contributions," the quoted source points out.

The Presidential Administration also recalls Romania's initiative to set up the Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience, which will provide assistance and expertise to stakeholders, including neighboring partners.

"At the same time, within the CSAT, it was agreed to continue supporting our partners in the Eastern Neighborhood, but also in the Western Balkans, both bilaterally and in regional formats, including in advancing their relations with NATO and the EU," the quoted source also shows.