Romania, member of STRIKFORNATO: Together we defend Eastern Flank better

Romania has become the 15th member of the NATO Support and Strike Force (STRIKFORNATO), the most powerful naval group in this area of the Alliance, the minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, announced on Facebook on Thursday.

"It is a step that further strengthens the partnership between the Romanian Naval Forces and STRIKFORNATO. Together we are stronger and better defend the Eastern Flank of the Alliance and the Black Sea region. For Romania, the moment is all the more important as this year we celebrate 20 years since our country joined NATO," said Tilvar.