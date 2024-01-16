Romania rank 8th at European Men's Water Polo Championship in Croatia

The Romanian team ranked 8th at the European Men's Water Polo Championship in Croatia, after being defeated by Serbia with a score of 18-7 (5-1, 3-2, 4- 1, 6-3), on Tuesday, in the match for places 7-8, told Agerpres.

The goals of Romania's team were scored by Ionut Vranceanu (2), Matei Lutescu, Andrei Tepelus, Andrei Neamtu, Silvian Colodrovschi and Levente Vancsik.

Dusan Mandic (4), Djordje Lazic (4), Strahinja Rasovic (3), Marko Radulovic (2), Radomir Drasovic (2), Nikola Jaksic, Nemanja Vico, Nikola Lukic scored for the Serbs.

Romania won Group D with straight wins, 12-8 against the Netherlands, 13-5 against Slovenia and 8-7 against Slovakia, and in the play-off they defeated Georgia 18-11. In the round of 16, Romania were outclassed by Spain 24-7, and then lost to Montenegro (11-18) in the first match for places 5-8, and to Serbia (7-18) in the last match.

At the last edition of the European Championship, from 2022, Romania ranked 10th. The best ranking of the tricolors at the European Championship was 4th place, in 1993 and 2006.