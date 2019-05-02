Romania ranks among the EU countries with lowest share of journalists in total employment

In 2018 there were around 0.4 million journalists in the European Union (EU), equivalent to 0.2 percent of total EU employment, according to data with Eurostat released on May 3, World Press Freedom Day.

The member states with the highest share of journalists were Sweden and Croatia (both 0.4 percent of total employment).In contrast, the lowest share (0.1 percent of total employment) was in five member states: Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia.According to Eurostat data, in 2018 there were about 50,000 journalists in Romania.In terms of economic activities associated with journalism, 1.3 million people (0.5 percent of total employment) were employed in publishing activities such as the publication of newspapers, magazines and journals.In Romania, about 16,300 people were employed in publishing activities in 2018.