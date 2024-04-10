Romania - Republic of Moldova Employers' Association for Sustainable Development to be launched on May 16, 2024

The Romania - Republic of Moldova Employers' Association for Sustainable Development (PDDRM) is to be launched on May 16, 2024, when the "PDDRM - Romania - Republic of Moldova Multiannual Economic Plan" conference will take place, Iuliu Stocklosa, chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), announced during a specialized event.

According to a press release from the CCIB, Iuliu Stocklosa participated on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in the Romania - Republic of Moldova Business Forum, organized on the sidelines of the 12th session of the Mixed Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Collaboration (Mixed Commission), the co-presidents of this Commission being the minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism from the Romanian side, Stefan-Radu Oprea, and the vice-prime minister, the minister of economic development and digitization, from the Republic of Moldova, Dumitru Alaiba, told Agerpres.

The Business Forum was attended by officials from the two sides participating in the works of the Joint Commission, as well as numerous representatives of the business milieu from both Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Chairman Stocklosa expressed the CCIB's full readiness to promote and support any initiative from the business environment of the two states aimed at contributing to the success of the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union of which Romania is a part.