Romania's Bogdan advances to 2nd round of French Open 2018

Ana Bogdan 4

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday, for the first time, for the second round of the Roland Garros tournament, the Second Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Marketa Vondrousova (the Czech Republic), with a score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. 


Bogdan (aged 25, WTA's 66th), at her second appearance on the main draw of the French Open 2018, managed to defeat her 18-year-old opponent, who ranks 94th in the WTA, after one hour and 53 minutes. 

Bogdan, who secured a cheque worth 79,000 euro and 70 WTA points, is to face off in the second round Germany's Angelique Kerber (30, WTA's 12th), who prevailed over her fellow national Mona Barthel, 6-2, 6-3. 

Ana Bogdan is the fourth Romanian tennis player to reach the second round in Paris, after Mihaela Buzarnescu, Alexandra Dulgheru and Irina Begu. Sorana Cirstea lost in the first round, while Simona Halep, the main seed, will kick off in the French Open 2018 on Wednesday.

