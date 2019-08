Romania's government deficit at the end of July 2019 was standing at 18.14 billion lei, or 1.76pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), down 0.2pct of the GDP from H1 2019, according to data published by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

In the first six months of 2019, the deficit was 19.96 billion lei, or 1.94pct of the GDP. Between January and July 2018 it got at 11.9 billion lei, or 1.26pct of GDP.