Romania's primary energy sources, up 3.6pct. Jan.-Apr., 2018

Romania's primary energy sources increased by 3.6pct in the first four months of 2018 and electricity sources advanced 0.4pct from the same period of the previous year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS data, the main primary energy sources during the period January 1 - April 30, 2018 totalled 11,532 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 396,000 toe over the similar 2017 range.Domestic production totalled 7.178 million toe, up 60.700 toe versus the same period last year, and imports amounted to 4.354 million toe.During this period, electricity sources were 23.925 billion kWh, up 85.2 million kWh compared with the same period of 2017.Heat production was 9.489 billion kWh, down 652 million kWh (-6.4pct).Hydroelectric power production was 6.441 billion kWh, up by 1.305 billion kWh (+ 25.4pct) and nuclear power was 3.953 billion kWh, down 67.1 million kWh (-1,7pct).Wind power production between January 1 and April 30, 2018 was 2.764 billion kWh, down 224.6 million kWh over the same period last year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic plants during this period was 467.4 million kWh, down by 63.8 million kWh y-o-y.Final electricity consumption in the first four months of 2018 was 19.099 billion kWh, 2.9pct higher than in the first four months of 2017, with public lighting declining 6.6pct and household consumption by 9.8pct.Electricity exports stood at 2.38 billion kWh, down 434.6 million kWh.Self-consumption in networks and stations was 2.446 billion kWh, down 22.4 million kWh.