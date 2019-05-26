Romania's representatives to the International Olympiad in Informatics win gold and silver medials

Romania's representatives in the 3rd edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics for Teams, taking place in Moscow over May 20-24, the team of the "Tudor Vianu" National High School of Computer Science in Bucharest and the team from the Prahova County Excellence Centre have won gold and silver medals.

The team from the "Tudor Vianu" National High School of Computer Science, which won the gold, had the following members: Ovidiu Razvan Harsan, Stefan Manolache, Alexandru Petrescu, Ioan Cristian Pop and Andra Elena Mircea (as a substitute). All five are in the 12th grade, informed the Ministry of National Education in a press release on Saturday sent to AGERPRES.The team from the Prahova Excellence Centre, which won the silver, had the following members: Maria Alexa Tudose (11th grade/"Ion Luca Caragiale" National High School in Ploiesti), Ioan Alexandru Ilasi (11th grade/"Mihai Viteazul" National High School in Ploiesti), Matei-Costin Banu (12th grade/"Mihai Viteazul" National High School in Ploiesti), Theodor-Stefan Cristea (12th grade/"Ion Luca Caragiale" National High School in Ploiesti) and Andrei Onut (9th grade/"Ion Luca Caragiale" National High School in Ploiesti) - as a substitute.The teams were accompanied and coordinated by Nusa Dumitriu-Luptan (school inspector - The Vaslui County School Inspectorate and head of the Vaslui County Excellence Centre) and Elena-Daniel Lica (a teacher at the "I.L. Caragiale" National High School in Ploiesti and the head of the Prahova County Excellence Centre).The same source informs that the Minister of National Education, Ecaterina Andronescu, welcomed and congratulated the Romanian delegation for this performance, upon its arrival in the country, on the "Henri Coanda" International Airport.