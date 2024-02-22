Romania to invest EUR 26 million in detecting psychoactive agents

An investment of EUR 26 million euros is allocated for state-of-the-art equipment detecting psychoactive agents to institutes and forensic medicine services across the country will be equipped, according to the Ministry of Health, agerpres reports.

"The Ministry of Health has acted as a matter of urgency to solve the toxicological analysis crisis at the National Institutes of Forensic Medicine. Under a project funded by the World Bank, EUR 26 million will be invested in state-of-the-art equipment for detecting psychoactive agents. Almost 650 pieces of equipment will reach institutes and forensic medicine services across the country," reads a message of the ministry posted on Thursday on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health.