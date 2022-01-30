Romania to meet its reform, investment commitments

Romania will meet all its reform and investment commitments included in its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and no renegotiation process would be possible before 2023, when the first such opportunity arises, spokesman for the Romanian Government Dan Carbunaru told AGERPRES on Sunday.

He added that state pension reform remains a very important goal under PNRR.

"The Romanian government will meet all its reform and investment commitments included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Starting any renegotiation before 2023, when a first opportunity arises, is out of the question. We have to focus on achieving the goals and milestones so that Romanians can benefit from the billions of euros we need to support the economy and raise the standards of living. As Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca pointed out on Friday at a news conference with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, pension reform is a very important goal and the government has to get focused so that Romanians may enjoy a regular income that allows them to lead a decent life after a lifetime of employment," said Carbunaru.

He added that state pension reform has been addressed ever since the first meeting of the PNRR Inter-Ministerial Committee.

"As such, it is a goal of PNRR; it is part of the raft of reforms that the government needs to perform in order to draw the money that we have at our disposal under this programme. We will continue to pay all the necessary attention to carry through this reform," said Carbunaru.