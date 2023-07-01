 
     
Romania wins silver in women's doubles teqball event at European Games

Romania won the silver medal in the women's doubles teqball event on Saturday at the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska, after being defeated in the final by Hungary (Lea Vasas/Zsanett Lujza Janicsek) with a score of 2-1 (12-5, 9-12, 12-8).

Romanians Kinga Barabasi and Katalin Dako defeated Croatia and the Czech Republic 2-0 in the group, Serbia (Anastasija Lemajic/Maja Umicevic) 2-0 (12-3, 12-9) in the quarterfinals, and France (Amelie Julian/Elisa Lanche) 2-0 (12-7, 12-8) in the semifinals, according to agerpres.ro.

This is the third medal won by Romania in teqball at the European Games in Poland, after the two gold medals in singles.

Romania now has a record of 15 medals, five gold, five silver and five bronze in the European Games in Poland.

