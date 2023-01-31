Romanian citizens to be notified about Romanian state's access to data in government cloud

Romanian citizens will be notified about the Romanian state's access to their data, with access to the data in the government cloud to be logged, audited, based on a decision approved by the Government on Tuesday, the minister of Digitisation, Sebastian Burduja, announced in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

"It is a very complex normative act, it required 30 opinions and points of view and it regulates several important areas: the principles of the government cloud platform and the way in which the government cloud interacts with the clouds provided by private companies, the data classification policy, what kind of data belongs in the government private cloud, what kind of data can be in cloud systems provided by private companies, the logged access to this data, respectively the way in which Romanians will be informed, practically, in real time, when the Romanian state, state institutions access their data, the interoperability area and so on," said Burduja.

He emphasized that the Romanians' data will be in a safe, protected place, on the territory of Romania, in compliance with the criterion of sovereignty of the Romanians' data, to be implemented in the horizon of 2026, as specified by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Probably the most important element is that of interoperability. Last year we adopted the Interoperability Law in the Romanian Parliament. This will allow the migration of at least 30 institutions of the Romanian state within the governmental framework in the 2026 horizon, and also that we apply the once-only principle, just once, so as not to send Romanians on a fool's errand between desks. The state will ask the citizen for certain information only once, after which the institutions are required to communicate with each other and not send the citizen on a fool's errand," said Burduja.

"The administrator of the governmental cloud is the Authority for the Digitisation of Romania (ADR) and the role of ADR is very well highlighted in this Government decision, it is the most important role in the cloud project," Burduja stated.

According to him, an important component of the access of the private environment to this cloud was ensured. The cyber security is ensured by Cyberint, the unit of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), with a very well-defined role in terms of advanced attacks.

"And of course, at the level of the physical infrastructure, these data centers are under the administration of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS)," he added.

As regards the migration of institutions' databases to the government cloud, Burduja stated that this process will be carried out on the basis of an investment of 100 million euros, funds provided under PNRR.