Romanian Orthodox Church raises 5 M lei for victims of the war in Ukraine over March 11-17

The humanitarian aid offered by the dioceses of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) and the Filantropia Federation to the victims of the war in Ukraine, between March 11 and 17, amounts to 4,870,883 lei, with the total amount provided since the outbreak of the war until now being 23,694,757 lei, the Romanian Patriarchy informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

According to BOR, between March 11 and 17, the Romanian Patriarchy managed, through the online platform ajutacubucurie.ro, in collaboration with the Filantropia Federation, to collect the amounts of 19,338 lei and 828.41 euros, while 2,907 people, priests and voluntaries, joined the charitable actions meant to help the people from the neighbouring country during this time.The humanitarian aid provided directly in the last days amounted to 2,317,859 lei, which consists of money and products (hot food, foodstuffs, baby food, medical products, medicines, blankets, clothing, toys, etc.).To this are added multiple ongoing social services (translation - 29,111 beneficiaries; counseling and guidance - 15,582 beneficiaries, medical services - 15,303 beneficiaries and educational services - 537 beneficiaries).Regarding the accommodation of refugees, the places for them currently amount to 12,665, of which 8,585 also provide meals.In connection with the organization of humanitarian transports, another 55 transports were made in Romania, 23 transports in Ukraine and five transports in the Republic of Moldova. The value of these new transports amounts to 2,409,776 lei.At the same time, 594 donors have so far participated in the Romanian Patriarchy's "Donate Blood for Ukraine" campaign.