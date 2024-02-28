Subscription modal logo Premium

Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualifies for quarterfinals of challenger tournament in Kigali

Nicholas David Ionel

Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified for the quarterfinals of the challenger tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, with total prizes of 41,000 dollars, on Wednesday, after defeating Guy Orly Iradukunda of Burundi 6-2, 6-2, told Agerpres.

Nicholas David Ionel (21 years old, no. 258 ATP) won after one hour and 13 minutes, without giving his opponent (27 years old, no. 960 ATP) any break chance.

The Romanian, the fifth seed, secured a cheque for 1,155 US dollars and 8 ATP points, and in the quarterfinals he will face the Argentinean Marco Trungelliti (34 years old, no. 220 ATP), number four seed.

Ionel won his only previous confrontation with the South American, last year, in Girona, in the first round, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

