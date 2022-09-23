Romanian Youth Orchestra conducted by Cristian Mandeal to open 'Piano Extravaganza' International Festival in Sofia

The Romanian Youth Orchestra conducted by Cristian Mandeal will open the "Piano Extravaganza" International Festival - the 12th edition in Sofia, with an extraordinary gala, which will take place on September 28, at 7.30 pm, in the Philharmonic Hall, in the Bulgarian Capital City.

The soloists of the concert will be violinist Mincio Mincev and pianist Ludmil Anghelov, and the programme will include Sabin Pautza - Romanian Dances, W.A. Mozart/Philip Wilby - Concerto for violin, piano and orchestra in D major K. Arch. 56/315f and Symphony VIII in G major op. 88 by A. Dvorak.

The opening concert is organized by the Romanian Youth National Art Centre, the Romanian Cultural Institute, with the support of the Romanian Embassy in Bulgaria and the City Hall of Sofia and enjoys the patronage of the presidents of the two countries, Rumen Radev and Klaus Johannis, Agerpres informs.

"We want, together with the Bulgarian audience, to mark the 30th anniversary since the Romanian-Bulgarian relations started to work on new grounds, once with the signing of the Bilateral Treaty of friendship, cooperation and good-neighbourliness. And we also want to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the moment when both countries joined the European Union together. Let's remember this moment and enjoy and understand even better how many benefits the fact that we are now members of the European Union brought to both states and their citizens," the ambassador of Romania to Bulgaria, Brandusa Predescu, told a press conference held this week in Sofia, as quoted on Friday by the website https://www.mybg.biz.

At the same press conference, master Ludmil Anghelov thanked the Romanian ambassador for all the effort and support given to the realization of this project. "I would also like to thank the Ministry of Culture from Bulgaria, the Ministry of Culture from Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Municipality of Sofia, and the other institutions that supported and made it possible for this inaugural concert to take place on September 28, and that we can enjoy this extraordinary orchestra, with an exceptional conductor and an extraordinarily beautiful programme."

"One of the initial roles of the Romanian Youth Orchestra was that of a cultural ambassador, and our presence in Sofia in a year when Romania and Bulgaria celebrate 15 years since joining the European Union is a new proof in this respect, our concert turning into a gesture of cultural diplomacy of which we are proud," stated the conductor of the concert and the mentor of the Romanian Youth Orchestra, Cristian Mandeal.

The "Piano Extravaganza" International Festival, organized by the Piano Extravaganza Foundation, took place for the first time in October 2011, and appeared as a culmination of the efforts of pianist Ludmil Anghelov, its founder and artistic director. The main goal of the festival was to highlight the repertoire of pianists by promoting works of great value, too little known, and works created by composers who were in the shadow of the celebrities of the history of classical music.