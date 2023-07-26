Romania's Bogdan progresses to Ladies Open Lausanne R16

Romanian Ana Bogdan on Wednesday advanced to the round of 16 of the WTA 250 Ladies Open Lausanne tennis tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland, after defeating Swiss Simona Waltert in the opening round, 2-6 6-3 6 -3, in a match that halted on Tuesday night in the third set, told Agerpres.

At the time of the halting, N. 3 30-year-old Ana Bogdan, world number 39, was leading 3-2 in the third set. On Wednesday, the Romanian won four matches in a row and progressed to the round of 16, where she will meet Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic, world number 267.

Simona Waltert , 22, world number 132, lost after two hours and 18 minutes of play. Bogdan defeated Waltert 6-0 6-4 last week in Iasi in the quarterfinals.

The tournament in Lausanne has a total prize pool of USD 259,303.