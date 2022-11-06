Romania's industrial output drops 1.3pct in 2022 against 2021

Romania's industrial production is estimated to be down 1.3 percent in 2022 against 2021 on account of a 7.1pct decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, shows data released on Sunday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, the mining industry will see a drop of 4.4 percent and the manufacturing industry will dip 0.3 percent.

For 2023, the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis estimates, in its 2022-2026 forecast, the autumn version, a total increase in the industrial output of 0.5 percent, with growths to be recorded in the manufacturing industry (+0.8 percent) and energy supply (+0.2 per cent) and with drops to eb recorded in the mining industry - 2.8 percent.

In 2024, 2025 and 2026 the increasing trend in the industrial output will be maintained, with estimates pointing to an increase of 4.6 percent, 4.8 percent and 4.3 percent respectively.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, industrial production was 2 percent lower year-on-year, while as gross series the drop was 1.2 percent, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, as a result of the decline in all three sectors: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.6 percent), the mining industry (-4.1 percent) and the manufacturing industry (-0.1 percent).

The spring version, however, estimated a 2.3 percent increase in industrial output compared to 2021, with advances to be recorded in the manufacturing industry (+3.8 percent) and decreases in the mining industry (-1.4 percent) and the supply of electricity and heat (-4.8 percent).

For 2021, CNSP estimated in its 2022-2025 forecast, the spring issue, an increase of 4.5 percent in Romania's industrial output, with increases in the manufacturing industry (+5.1 percent) and the production and supply of electricity (+2.1 percent) and a drop in the mining industry (-0.9 percent).