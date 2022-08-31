Romania's men's 4x100 m freestyle relay team takes gold at World Junior Swimming Championships

Romania's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team took the gold on Tuesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, while Romanian Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the men's 400 m freestyle.

Made up of David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu, the Romanian men's relay team won the final clocking in at 3:18.84, and Popovici set a new competition best in the first exchange (100 m freestyle), 47.07, told Agerpres.

In the 400 m freestyle final, Vlad Stancu finished in second place, 3:48.38.

Aissia Claudia Prisecaru and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu qualified for the finals of the women's 100 m backstroke event after finishing the semifinals fourth (1:02.59) and fifth (1:02.64), respectively.

The women's 100 m backstroke final is scheduled for September 1.

Romania has lined up nine swimmers for the Junior World Championships in Lima.