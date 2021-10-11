Romania's trade balance deficit increases over 3 billion euros in first eight months

Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB / CIF) amounted to 14.602 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, up 3.087 billion euros from the same period last year, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday.

According to official statistics, between January 1 and August 31, 2021, FOB exports amounted to 48.184 billion euros, while the amount of CIF imports was 62.777 billion euros.

In this context, Romania's exports increased by 24.4%, and imports by 24.9%, compared to the reference period analyzed by INS.

Important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the product groups: transport machinery and equipment (46.7% for export and 36% for import) and other manufactured products (30.5% for export and 30.1% for import).

The value of intra-EU trade in goods, between January and August 2021, was 35.134 billion euros for shipments and 45.694 billion euros for introductions, the equivalent of 72.9% of total exports and 72.8% of exports. total imports.

Also, the value of extra-EU27 trade in goods was, in the mentioned interval, of 13.050 billion euros for exports, respectively 17.092 billion euros for imports, representing 27.1% of total exports and 27.2% of total imports.

At the level of August this year, FOB exports amounted to 5.672 billion euros, and CIF imports 7.401 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.729 billion euros. At the same time, compared to August 2020, exports in August 2021 increased by 23.3%, while imports increased by 21.1%, Agerpres informs.