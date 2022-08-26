Romania's Verdes finishes 10th all-around on first day of FIG World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca

Romania's Andreea Cristina Verdes finished 10th in the individual all-around rankings on the first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca, after the hoop and ball competitions on Friday.

Verdes totalled 63.600 points, while compatriot Annaliese Dragan ranked 14th, with 62.250 points. Italian Sofia Raffaeli, this year's hoop and clubs European champion, leads the ranking, with 72.200 points, followed by Bulgarian Boryana Kaleyn, with 69.200 points; in third place is Israeli Daria Atamanov, the 2022 European all-around champion, with 68.150 points, told Agerpres.

In the ball competition, Raffaeli, the 2022 European ball silver medallist, leads with 36.000 points, Verdes is tenth, with 31.1400, while Dragan is 14th, with 30.800 points.

Raffaeli is also the leader with the hoop, with 36.200 points, Verdes being 11th, with 32.200 points, and Dragan 15th, with 31.450 points.

The clubs and ribbon competitions will take place on Saturday.