Self-portrait by Adrian Ghenie, sold for almost 100,000 euros at Artmark

The work Self-portrait by Adrian Ghenie, one of the most successful Romanian painters, was sold for 99,999 euros at Artmark's Postmodern and Contemporary Art auction organized Tuesday evening, Artmark said.

The painting dating from 2003-2004, was estimated at 50,000-70,000 euros.

Among the works sold in the session at high prices are Last Snow by Felix Aftene, at 18,000 euros, Vase with Flowers and Pond by Stefan Caltia, at 17,500 euros, respectively at 10,000 euros,Sunflower by Corneliu Brudascu, at 13,000 euros.

Tuesday's bidding event also has a charity section with 18 artworks. With the money collected from the sale of the lots in this section - about 15,000 euros, Artmark will grant a scholarship to encourage pragmatic and targeted research of Romanian art by the creation of monographs on important Romanian heritage artists who are well-esteemed in the art market, but insufficiently researched academically and documented in specialist literature.