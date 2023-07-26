 
     
Semi-trailer truck carrying 23 tons of waste from Germany turned away by border authorities

aglomeratie frontiera

A semi-trailer truck carrying 23 tons of waste from Germany was turned away by border authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point because the driver - a Polish national - could not provide the documents proving the legality of the shipment.

According to the accompanying documents, the truck was transporting non-ferrous scrap metal from a trading company in Germany to a company in Romania.

Due to suspicions regarding the legality of the shipment, the border police sought authorized assistance from the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. The checks carried out determined that the load consisted of 23.98 tons of waste, for which the driver failed to present the legally required transport documentation, the Arad Border Police reported on Wednesday.

The authorities ordered the waste shipment to be returned to the sender company in Germany. AGERPRES

