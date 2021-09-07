Senate Chair Dragu: Many would like my job, but they won't get it

Senate Chair Anca Dragu of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, said on Tuesday that she will not resign from office, but she can be dismissed in a plenary sitting of the Senate with the combined vote of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"There are a lot of people who would like my job, but they won't; have it. As for leaving the government, USR PLUS is not leaving the government. We want to implement the reform agenda. That has been the apple of discord. For eight months, the measures that we added to the agenda remained at the bottom of the list and we moved on to something else. Special pensions are still there, the dismantling of SIIJ did not happen, it is blocked. The laws of justice are also blocked. A series of vital measures to the Romanian economy are blocked at the level of the coalition. That was the reason why our ministers decided to resign (...) The Senate plenary sitting has to vote on this dismissal of the Senate chair. Warning: that is a heavy-loaded position in the Romanian state, and PNL and PSD should join sides in Parliament to dismiss me if they want to," Dragu told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.