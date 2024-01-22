Senator Ciuca: Romania-Vietnam trade, approximately USD 440 million

After meeting Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in Bucharest on Monday, Chairman of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca said that trade between the two countries is worth approximately USD 440 million, with potential for a boost.

"I have just finished the bilateral activity with the prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. It was an activity that took place at the invitation of the prime minister of Romania. We discussed the consolidation of bilateral relations and areas of interest (...) Between Romania and Vietnam there is trade worth about USD 440 million and, of course, the potential can encourage us to identify those opportunities to increase our commercial exchanges. Of course, it is important to balance them," Ciuca said after a Senate meeting.

He added that special interest was attached to education, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wanting to continue relations in this field, as he is himself a university graduate in Romania.

"We have continued with education. We all know that the prime minister of Vietnam completed his university studies in our country and insisted very much on the continuation of these relations in the field of education (...) and at the parliamentary level. We told him that we would support, by political decision, at the parliamentary level, the documents signed by the government," Ciuca said.

Pham Minh Chinh previously on Monday met Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, and President Klaus Iohannis.