September 19 in history

Antiaircraft Artillery and Missile Day

1825 - Birth of historian Dimitrie Stefan Grecianu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 1, 1908)

1886 - Birth of engineer Nicolae Profiri, member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 22, 1967)

1887 - Birth of physicist Eugen Badarau, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 11, 1975)

1909 - Death of politician Nicolae Hurmuzachi, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 19, 1826)

1927 - Birth of folk music singer Angela Moldovan (d. October 13, 2013)

1961 - Death of Lucia Sturdza-Bulandra, actress, theatre director, professor (b. August 25, 1873)

1967 - Foreign Affairs Minister, Corneliu Manescu is elected chairman of the 22nd session of the UN General Assembly

1977 - Birth of piano player Ioana Maria Lupascu

1984 - Death of actor Toma Dimitriu (b. April 27, 1908)

1990 - Death of popular music, romances singer Ioana Radu (b. 17 February 1917)

1992 - Death of writer Cella Serghi (b. October 22 / November 4, 1907)

1996 - Death of actor Stefan Mihailescu-Braila (b. February 3, 1925)

1997 - Inauguration in Charles de Gaulle Square of Bucharest of Crucea Secolului / Cross of the Century monument (sculptor - Paul Neagu)

2004 - Death of physician Ion. R. Baciu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 22, 1921)

2010 - Death of Horia Serbanescu, comedy and music hall actor (b. March 16, 1924)

2011 - Death of jazz musician Johnny Raducanu, surnamed Mr. Jazz of Romania (b. December 1, 1931)

2014 - The Capital City, Bucharest, is included among the 13th cities that will host four matches of the final tournament of the European Championships 2020, the UEFA announced. The National Arena of Bucharest was to host the four matches

2014 - Events triggered by the 555th anniversary of the first documentary record of the city of Bucharest, organized by the Bucharest City Hall (19-21)

2018 - Death of plastic artist Geta Bratescu (b. 4 May 1926).