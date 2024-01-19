Seven foreign citizens with illegal stay, detected by immigration police

Seven foreign citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and the Republic of Moldova were detected by the Bacau immigration police with illegal residence, the County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) informed on Friday.

"As part of the activities undertaken, 4 men from the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and the Republic of Moldova and 3 women from Syria and the Republic of Moldova were detected who no longer met the conditions for staying on the territory of Romania. As a result of the checks carried out, it was found that the persons in question had legally entered our country for the purpose of visiting and employment," states IPJ Bacau.

The immigration police ordered the measure of return with a term of voluntary departure in 15 days from the territory of Romania, and for two of them, upon leaving the country, the measure of banning entry into the territory of the member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Swiss Confederation will be instituted, for a period of 6 months

Also, the foreigners were penalized with a fine totaling 2,400 RON.