Ship under Togo flag, detained in Tulcea Port, after damaging a pontoon and three boats

A vessel sailing under the flag of Togo and which damaged, on Monday evening, a pontoon and three boats moored on the bank of the Danube, in the village of Partizani, on the eastern Sulina branch, was detained in the Port of Tulcea for investigations, told Agerpres.

According to the Tulcea Zonal Administration, the "Khodr" vessel, loaded with laminates, was on its way to Braila Port on Monday evening, when it damaged a pontoon and three boats near the village of Partizani, for reasons still unknown.

As a result of the event, there were no casualties, the Danube was not polluted, and traffic on the Sulina canal is running normally.

The officers of the Tulcea Zonal Captaincy started the investigation to establish the circumstances in which the event occurred and detained the ship in the Port of Tulcea for investigations.