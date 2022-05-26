 
     
Simona Halep stops after 2nd round at Roland Garros

Euronews
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was defeated by Chinese Qinwen Zheng, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, on Thursday in Paris, in the second round of the Grand slam tournament at Roland Garros.

The former world leader bowed out after almost two hours of play (1 h 56 min) in front of the young Asian player (19 years old, 74 WTA).

For Halep this is his worst result in Paris since 2013, when she lost in the first round. In 2015, Simona also lost in the second round.

Simona Halep, champion at Roland Garros in 2018 and finalist in 2014 and 2017, did not play the last edition of the Parisian tournament, as she was being injured.

Halep secured a 84k euros cheque and 70 WTA points for her performance.AGERPRES

