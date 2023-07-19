Situation discovered in 'horror care homes' - immediate concern of me and ministry (LabMin)

The situation discovered in the "horror old age care homes" will represent the immediate concern of me and the ministry, and a priority will be the amendment of the legislation in accreditation and licensing of care homes for the elderly, children and people with disabilities, announced the new Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, on her Facebook page.

"The theme that shook the whole country and that left me speechless - as a human being, as a citizen, as a daughter - namely the situation discovered in the "horror care homes" will represent the immediate concern of me and the ministry, making a mission of belief in exercising the authority that the Romanian state has for the safety and care of our elderly. My priority is to amend the legislation regarding the accreditation and licensing of care homes for the elderly, children and people with disabilities," wrote Simona Bucura-Oprescu.

She emphasized that she also proposes a reorganization of the control institutions, so that their efficiency is strengthened.

"I no longer want many agencies stepping on each other's feet in terms of attributions, but few, but stronger and more efficient," the minister pointed out.

Regarding the Pension Law, she specified that all resources will be mobilized to finalize the new Law on pensions in the public system and - at the same time - to clarify the situation regarding the Service Pensions Law. At the same time, depending on the decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR), the necessary changes will be made in the law, so that it meets both the requirements of the CCR and those of the European Commission.

At the same time, the new minister of labor proposes the finalization of the Unitary Pay Law, there are already options in the works regarding the salary of teachers.

On the other hand, she announced that, as a minister, "but also as a person who has built in the private sector", she proposes a more than open dialogue with the entrepreneurial system, "a frank dialogue, with all the cards on the table, which is permanently based on good faith, reciprocity and efficiency".

"Social solidarity must be shown in relation to all public players, it must be found both in the relationship with those who work and with those who pay," the minister of labour wrote on the social network.

"The faster we complete, in a joint effort, the reforms assumed by the Government, the more Romania will be able to benefit from the PNRR installments on time, the more Romanians will have more money in their pockets, the more private companies will have viable resources for development," said Simona Bucura-Oprescu.AGERPRES