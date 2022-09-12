Six commercial companies fined by immigration officers

Bucharest immigration officers have fined six commercial companies, and a return decision was issued on a foreign citizen, after a mission conducted at the weekend to prevent and combat illegal stay and employment of foreign nationals.

"Six commercial companies were fined for violations of Government Ordinance 25/2014 regarding the employment and posting of foreigners in Romania and Government Emergency Ordinance 194/2002 regarding foreigners, as subsequently amended and supplemented, with the total value of the fines being 10,500 lei," the Immigration General Inspectorate (IGI) reported on Monday.

On their mission, the immigration officers and police officers of the 22nd Precinct of the General Directorate of the Bucharest City Police detected two illegally staying foreign nationals: a 36-year-old man from Pakistan and a 37-year-old woman from Cuba, told Agerpres.

A return decision was issued for the man that includes a 15-day voluntary departure from Romania.

Since the woman is the parent of a minor child, she was instructed to report to the local offices of IGI to have her right of residence clarified.