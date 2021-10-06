SocDem's Ciolacu: I don't believe Romanians' priority now is suspension of President

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Tuesday evening, that the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis does not represent a priority for Romania, especially in the conditions of a precarious majority in Parliament.

Ciolacu stated that the suspension of the President, brought to discussion by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair George Simion, represents "a fake topic", adding that as long as there is no majority to seat a Government, suspending the head of state is out of the question.

"Is there a majority in this sense? Is the suspension of Mr. Iohannis a priority of Romanians now? At this moment, the Social Democratic Party is the most stable political force in Romania and the most responsible. I don't believe Romanians' priority now is suspension. Here we should make a difference between parties that win elections and parties that try at a low score to come with fantastic things (...) to change the agenda. I don't believe the public agenda is now the suspension of Mr. Iohannis. Not that Mr. Iohannis shouldn't be suspended. In order to suspend a president you need a Parliament majority. It seems like a false topic to me at this moment," said Marcel Ciolacu, at private broadcaster Antena 3.

George Simion stated, after the adoption of the censure motion, that AUR supports early elections, and if President Klaus Iohannis "will defy" the party, he is thinking of the possibility of suspending him from office.

"We agree with early elections, we go all the way. If in any way we see that Klaus Iohannis defies us - not only us, but those who voted for us and sent us here -, we will talk of the possibility of suspending Klaus Iohannis," said Simion.