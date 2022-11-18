Soldiers from Romania, France, Poland, Portugal, US to conduct joint training at Cincu

Approximately 600 troops, soldiers of the 20th Dolj Infantry Battalion of the Multinational Brigade South-East in Craiova and NATO soldiers from France, Poland, Portugal and the US will participate in a "Black Scorpions 22.8" joint training exercise, November 21-25, at the Getica National Combined Training Center in the town of Cincu, Brasov County, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released on Friday by the Romanian Ministry of Defence, the objectives of the exercise include the joint training of the military and, implicitly, increasing consistency of the trained units by training exercises in the field and tactical exercises using live ammunition.

The personnel and equipment convoys will move, on November 20 and 26, along the roads and through the peaceful deployment areas of the units participating in the exercise.