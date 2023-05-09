Speaker Ciolacu: The gov't is about to kick off a start-up revolution in Romania in June.

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that one of the priorities of the government "that starts in June" is to embark on a start-up revolution in Romania, told Agerpres.

"Since we managed to invest in 2022 - a year with overlapping crises - almost 7% of GDP in the Romanian economy and in Romanian entrepreneurial companies, especially in SMEs, I think we need to have the ambition to force annual investments from now on of 10% of GDP. And there is another government priority that starts in June, a priority that directly concerns all of you young people in the room today, as well as those who follow us live on Facebook: I want to start in Romania a revolution of start-ups, let's bet billions of euros of national and European money on your extraordinary potential, challenge you to be creative and daring, build an entire ecosystem where young entrepreneurs in the new technologies produce a huge qualitative leap for our economy, which will put an even bigger pressure on the government, force it to run faster, digitally transform faster, respond more alertly to society's demands," Ciolacu told the 4th edition of the "Romania Start-Up Revolution" event hosted by the Bucharest School of Economics (ASE).

He added that, although it seems surprising, the "historical truth" is that when the left governed, the most important public policies in favour of entrepreneurs were adopted.

"I am urging you to get involved in taking all the money, all the billions that the government will make available to young entrepreneurs. Write your business projects, be ready to open your start-ups and participate in all the programmes that we will release. Be the ones who will generate in this country an entrepreneurial revolution unprecedented in our modern history," said the PSD leader.

He added that May 9 is Europe Day, "an important day for all of us."

"You should know that the two great achievements of us, politicians, regardless of political colour, were this European integration of Romania and the integration into NATO. (...) We all have frustrations because we would like a country of Romania's size, so big, (...) with an obvious progress compared with other countries, to be a stronger voice inside the EU, the European Commission. (...) Don't get caught up in policies that take us to a completely different place, in policies of people who do not offer us any guarantee, of people who wrap themselves in the Romanian flag and think they are the saviours of Romania. Romania's pathway is only in Europe, no matter how much we have failed you," said Ciolacu.