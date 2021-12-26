St. George the Pilgrim: Relics of the recently-glorified Romanian saint visiting US parishes

Orthodox faithful throughout the U.S. have a special opportunity now through early February to venerate the relics of one of Romania’s most recently glorified saints.

With the blessing of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, the relics of St. George the Pilgrim have arrived in America.

The relics have already visited a number of parishes in several states and will continue to visit parishes according to the following schedule:

December 24 – St. Gregory the Theologian Romanian Orthodox Mission, Greenville, SC;

December 25 – St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Church, Dacula, GA;

December 26-31 – Protection of the Mother of God Romanian Orthodox Monastery, Allegan, MI;

January 1-2 – Elevation of the Holy Cross Romanian Orthodox Church, Upland, CA;

January 6-7 – Holy Archangels Romanian Orthodox Church, Torrance, CA;

January 8-9 – St. George and St. Dimitrie the New Romanian Orthodox Church, Las Vegas, NV;

January 14 – St. Mary’s Romanian Orthodox Church, Houston, TX;

January 15 – St. John Cassian Parish, San Antonio, TX;

January 16 – Holy Protection of the Mother of God Romanian Orthodox Church, Austin, TX;

January 21/22 – Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church, Antelope, CA;

January 23 – Ascension of the Lord Romanian Orthodox Mission, Hayward, CA;

January 30 – St. Stephen Romanian Orthodox Church, South Saint Paul, MN;

February 5-6 – Sts. Joachim and Anna Romanian Orthodox Church, Seattle, WA.

The saint was canonized by the Romanian Orthodox Church in October 2017.

St. George the Pilgrim, born with the name of Gheorghe Lazăr, was born in the village of Șugag, in Alba county, in 1846. He married at the age of 24 and was blessed by God with five children. He led an honest Christian life of work, prayer, fasting, and alms.

He went to worship at the Tomb of the Lord in 1884 and remained at the monasteries of the Jordan and Sinai wilderness for over a year. Then, after a year and a half on Mount Athos, he returned to his country. He lived with his family for a few years, and having put his children’s affairs in order, he retired as a pilgrim to the monasteries of Moldavia in 1890.

He established himself permanently in the city of Piatra Neamţ, living in asceticism like a true hermit in the bell tower of Stephen the Great in the middle of the city for 26 years, until his death. There he laboured alone in fasting and prayer, summer and winter, without fire, without bed, without a coat, and without shoes on his feet, living in God’s grace.

He reposed on August 15, 1916, and was buried in the town cemetery. In the summer of 1934, his remains were placed in Văratec Monastery, in northeastern Romania. He is known as “Grandpa George” among the pious faithful. His relics, kept beneath the main church in the monastery, are fragrant.