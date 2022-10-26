StateSec Niculescu: Foreign direct investments, a more favorable environment in the period before joining OECD

Foreign direct investments will find an even more favorable and predictable environment starting with the period preceding the accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said, on Wednesday, the secretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Luca Niculescu, at the opening of the ninth edition of Foreign Investors Summit, in which he participated as the main guest, MAE informed, through a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Secretary of State for Romania's accession to the OECD, Luca Niculescu, emphasized the importance of Romania's accession to the OECD for the economic development process of our country, including from the perspective of the impact on the business environment and the investment climate. He pointed out the "increased" degree of trust that Romania presents to foreign investors, which is directly proportionally reflected in the rising level of foreign direct investments, despite the difficult international climate, marked by the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as the pandemic and post-pandemic economic shock, the press release states.

"The OECD accession process represents a strong signal to investors and the business environment regarding Romania's commitment to align itself with the highest OECD standards in the most diverse fields: corporate governance, investments, competition, financial markets, public governance," said Niculescu, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Romania regards the accession to the OECD not necessarily as an end in itself, but rather as an opportunity for the implementation of priority changes, for the continuation of the modernization of the Romanian society as a whole," the MAE state secretary added.

The event organized by Business Review was attended by representatives of the Romanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, members of the Council of Foreign Investors and of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Romania, as well as representatives of the most important private companies in our country.