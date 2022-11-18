Supreme Court annuls fine received by President Iohannis from CNCD for statements on Szeklerland

The High Court of Cassation and Justice accepted President Klaus Iohannis' request for the annulment of the 5,000 RON fine received on May 2020 from the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), following some statements he made on a draft law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland, told Agerpres.

Initially, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected the president's request in January 2021, but the Supreme Court admitted Iohannis' appeal and annulled the decision of the CNCD.

On May 20, 2020, President Klaus Iohannis was slapped with a fine of 5,000 RON by the Board of Directors of CNCD for discrimination and violation of the right to dignity on the basis of ethnic/national affiliation.

On the same day, the head of state announced that he will challenge the CNCD decision in court, considering that the decision by which he was sanctioned is a "deeply political" one.

The president was penalised for the statements made in the context of the silent adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of the draft law related to the autonomy of the Szeklerland.