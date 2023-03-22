Survey: 43% of large companies in Romania foresee increase in the number of employees in 2023

Over 43% of managers and human resources experts in large companies predict an increase in recruitment in business and technology in 2023, and 54% estimate an increase in the number of opportunities for professionals, shows a survey into the labor market, which includes the predictions of 222 HR specialists from large companies operating on the Romanian market.

"The generous volume of jobs, both for professionals and for juniors, we observe not only following the Hipo.ro Labor Market study in 2023, but also at Top Employers - the largest career event in Romania. 46% of the responding companies believe that the number of entry-level jobs will increase in 2023, and 54% estimate an increase in the number of opportunities for professionals. The majority of these companies have already confirmed their presence at Top Employers on March 31 - April 1, 2023. They are announced 7,000 jobs for those looking for a job," said Dragos Gheban, managing partner of Hipo.ro

For the spring of 2023, TOP Employers has over 80 positions available, most of them in the area of students, recent graduates and juniors with up to 2 years of experience, but also senior and managerial positions. The jobs are in the audit, financial services and accounting teams, but also in IT, HR or administrative, said Ligia Badea, head of HR Mazars.

From the point of view of the recruitment process, 88% of employers expect a market as difficult as in 2022. 81% predict that the level of recruitment will be the same or more difficult and only 28% consider that the hiring process will be easier, told Agerpres.

Regarding the activity departments, according to the results of the study, most employers will recruit this year in the IT Software, Human Resources, Audit/Accounting and Engineering departments. Unlike last year, the number of companies that estimate that they will recruit in the logistics and procurement department is increasing: 29.6% of employers estimate that there will be more positions in these departments.

Also, 29% of the companies participating in the study predict an increase in the number of jobs in engineering. In terms of accounting/finance departments, 28% of employers estimate that they will hire more this year compared to 2022.

More than 70 large companies offer jobs in all these fields at the biggest career event in Romania - TOP Employers, which will take place between March 31 and April 1 in Bucharest, participation being free. The Hipo.ro Labor Market Study in 2023 will be launched through a special event within Top Employers.

