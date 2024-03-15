TAROM offering EUR 120 round-trip flights to four destinations loved by Romanians

Romania's national airline TAROM has hard to decline offers for August involving four destinations loved by Romanians - Istanbul, Budapest, Belgrade and Sofia - EUR 120 round-trip flights, hand luggage included.

"August is the month of holidays, and you have dozens of breathtaking tourist destinations, where history, stories and mystery enthral you at every step. Of all the fascinating destinations you can choose, TAROM has four super suggestions. If you have wanted for a long time to take a boat ride on the Bosphorus at sunset, if you want to admire the Parliament Building in Budapest from the other bank of the Danube, to look from above at the gorgeous Belgrade or to breathe history in the chic centre of Sofia, TAROM comes with a new special offer for all those who have set to pursue memorable experiences in August, holiday month," reads a press release of the company issued on Friday.

The offer is valid for six days, from March 15 to 20, providing the possibility to purchase flight tickets at discounted rates to Istanbul, Budapest, Belgrade and Sofia for the period August 1 - 31, 2024.

As well as the plane tickets offered by TAROM being at special prices, the four destinations are among the most accessible cities in Europe that can be visited on a budget.

Tickets are available for purchase on www.tarom.ro website, at TAROM outlets and authorised agencies.

August 31, 2024, is the date of last return in the offer.