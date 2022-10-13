Tennis: Nicholas David Ionel qualifies for round of 16 of Saint-Tropez tournament (challenger)

Young Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Saint-Tropez (France), with total prizes of 90,280 euros, after the valuable American player Jack Sock abandoned on Wednesday at the score of 6-4, 5-4 for the Romanian, in the first round.

Ionel (19 years old, 263 ATP), coming from the qualifiers, made the difference in the first set with a successful break at 3-3, and in the second set Sock (30 years, 124 ATP), the sixth seed, forfeited after one hour and 27 minutes, told Agerpres.

Nicholas David Ionel, who saved the only break point created by Sock, secured a cheque for 1,460 euros and 14 ATP points.

His next opponent will be the Italian Salvatore Caruso (29 years old, 271 ATP), whom Ionel meets for the first time.